PM condoles loss of lives in Himachal landslides, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2021 19:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed condolences over the death of people due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur and said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured.

It is a very painful incident, Modi said and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple incidents of a landslide near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur district Sunday, police said. ​

