Patna Opposition's meet: 'Muh me Ram Bagal, bagal me chhuri'- Mayawati takes swipe at Nitish Kumar's effort

Patna Opposition's meet: A day ahead of the Opposition parties' meeting in Patna to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's effort citing a phrase- 'muh me Ram bagal, bagal me chhuri' (Wolf in sheep's clothing).

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter to slam other Opposition leaders, she tweeted a string of 4 posts attacking them on Thursday.

"The issue is that the Opposition parties come together just before the Lok Sabha General Elections. In such a situation, the Patna meeting of the Opposition which is being held by Nitish Kumar on June 23, suits the saying 'dil mile na mile haanth milate rahiye' .

Mayawati is not participating in the upcoming meet in Patna maintaining her stand not to make a tie with either BJP or Congress.

"Keeping in mind the preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections, before such an attempt, it would have been better if these parties with showing faith in the public, had introspected on their stand on relevant issues. How long will 'muh me Ram Bagal, bagal me chhuri' (Wolf in sheep's clothing) last?

Her tweet manifested her intention that it is unlikely she would join any anti-BJP bloc to fight the ruling party.

"80 Lok Sabha seats in UP is said to be the key to electoral success, but it does not seem from the attitude of the Opposition parties that they are serious and truly concerned about their objective. Without the right priorities, will the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections really bring about the necessary change?," she asked in another Twitter post.

The former UP CM blasted both BJP and Congress over inflation, poverty and other issues.

"Seeing the suffering of people from inflation, poverty, unemployment, backwardness, illiteracy, ethnic hatred, religious frenzy/violence etc., it is clear that parties like Congress and BJP are unable to implement the humanistic egalitarian constitution of respected Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," she asserted.

Patna Opposition meet tomorrow

Opposition leaders started reaching Patna ahead of tomorrow's (June 23) curcial Opposition parties' meeting to chart a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Common minimum programme soon?

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Thursday stressed the need for preparing a common minimum programme soon. If Opposition parties unite and contest the General Elections 2024 unitedly, the BJP will come down to less than 100 seats, he claimed.

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president said his party is the central pillar of Opposition unity and stressed that small differences between parties will be ironed out at meetings such as the one taking place here.

(With PTI inputs)

