VHP says will not oppose Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan for now

Pathaan movie: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that it will not oppose Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan for the time being as the suggested changes made in the film are correct.

"For the time being, VHP will not oppose the film Pathaan. Keeping our earlier objections in mind, the changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, then we'll reconsider opposing the film," said VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair.

Beating back boycott calls, Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Pathaan” is set for the biggest opening for any Hindi film with 4.19 lakh tickets sold till Tuesday and 80 per cent occupancy on day one, even for early morning shows beginning at 6 am or 7 am, say industry insiders.

The film, which releases across 5,000 screens today, could well signal a happy 2023 for an industry grappling with crippling losses following the Covid pandemic and a string of box office duds. The ticket surge is being seen in multiplexes, single-screen theatres, and also in the south.

“The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of Rs 45 crore to Rs 50 crore. The box office revival will begin with ‘Pathaan’, especially looking at its advance booking. This is very rare. And tomorrow is a working day,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh told PTI.

"This film is going to break the advance booking of ‘KGF 2' and will do a business of Rs 45 crore to 50 crores,” agreed Rajendra Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at multiplex chain INOX.

"We have 7 am shows at Inox and almost 80 per cent of it is full. The early morning shows are happening in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and a few others,” Jyala told PTI.

The Yash Raj Films production, which marks Shah Rukh’s return as a hero after 2018's "Zero", will get a five-day extended opening weekend as it releases the day before Republic Day.

The advances of "Pathaan" have exceeded all expectations, added Kamal Gianchandani, president of the Multiplex Association of India.

“It’s a foregone conclusion that tomorrow’s opening would be the biggest for any Hindi film,” he said.

There have been early morning shows before but the excitement for “Pathaan” is unprecedented with cinema halls in various cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon, opening for a 6 am or a 7 am show, he said.

