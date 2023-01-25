Pathaan Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's movie leaves fans on edge of their seats

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEVISHNUBEKAAR Pathaan Twitter Review

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" is riding high on the buzz, thanks to its actions and the hit music. Pathaan, the highly anticipated spy thriller featuring SRK in the titular role has finally hit the theatres. Even before the film kicked off its first show in India, fans bagged the opportunity to watch it and are with reviews. The Yash Raj Films project, which marks Shah Rukh's return to leading men roles after 2018's 'Zero', releases in cinema halls a day before Republic Day, which gives the Hindi film a five-day extended opening weekend.

Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. With all these elements and the star power of the actors, Pathaan has been termed 'spectacular' by the fans. Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, "PATHAAN is a bombastic, extreme, and totally over the top masala spectacle that plays completely by its own rules. If you don't play, you lose. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #Pathaan review." Another wrote, "PATHAAN & TIGER together are setting our phone screens on FIRE. Imagine the big screen experience!"

About Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, and it revolves around a RAW agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan. With all these elements and the star power of the actors, Pathaan is set to be a blockbuster hit. According to YRF, the film will be released in more than 100 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Industry experts are confident that the film will open somewhere between Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box office.

