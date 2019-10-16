Parrots have a day out in Patiala House Court

Oddities do happen. Infact, one at the Patiala House Court is stealing all the limelight. Guess what! Who came for a day out at the Delhi court today? Parrots. Eh, yes. But why? You must be wondering if these parrots committed any crime. Well, wait. We will elaborate further.

These parrots were going to be smuggled out of India. But before anything could happen, the smuggling attempt was thwarted. CISF personnel apprehended an Uzbek national who was carrying the parrots in a jute bag at the Delhi airport. Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov was carrying all the 12 parrots in his bag. He was going to board a flight to Tashkent when he was intercepted after security personnel detected some suspicious items in his bag during x-ray scanning at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident took place at 7 am on Tuesday.

Rakhmatjonov was handed over to Customs authorities after he failed to give a satisfactory reply. Today all the parrots were brought to the Patiala House Court in cages. The accused who was trying to smuggle the parrots was also produced in the court. He has been sent to jail for 14 days by the Patiala House Court.

ALSO READ | Einstein, the parrot can imitate the sounds made by dogs, cats, owls and what not!

ALSO READ | Naughty pet parrot uses Alexa to place multiple orders on Amazon