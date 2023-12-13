MHA directs probe into Parliament security breach, CRPF DG to lead inquiry panel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The security of the Lok Sabha was breached amid the ongoing winter session of Parliament

Parliament security breach: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday ordered a probe into the Parliament security breach incident following a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat. An enquiry committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts. This comes after the Lok Sabha Secretary General wrote to the Home Ministry to conduct a high-level inquiry into the entire incident.

The committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in security, identify lapses and recommend further action. The committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest, MHA informed.

What did the MHA say?

It further stated that the committee will also identify lapses and recommend further action. "The committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the MHA added.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday. The duo, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, also released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

How the incident unfolded?

According to officials, the incident was meticulously planned allegedly by six people, five of whom have been nabbed. The six individuals have been identified as Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit and Vishal Sharma. Five out of six people accused have been nabbed, while the search for Lalit is underway. The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue. Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed coloured gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

'No passes to be issued for public gallery'

Earlier on the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with leaders of political parties over the security breach incident, and he agreed with the Opposition leaders raising concerns related to security, assuring that security would be reviewed. According to sources, no passes will be issued for the public gallery till further orders. Speaker Birla has also allegedly taken charge of the matter related to issuing passes to personal assistants of MPs.

Security breach on Parliament attack anniversary

It should be mentioned here that the incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the deadly attack on Parliament. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits had attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people. The terrorists were gunned down before they could enter the main building.

