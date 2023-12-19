Parliament security breach: Investigation team recreates crime scene

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Accused opened smoke canister in the Lok Sabha on December 13

Parliament security breach: Investigation by Delhi Police stepped up its probe in the Parliament security breach case. In an attempt to assess the situation - what exactly happened on December 13 inside and outside Parliament, the probe agencies recreated the crime scene at the House. The investigation committee headed by DG CRPF supervised the recreation of the entire scene in the Parliament on Saturday, 16 December, an official said on Monday. IG and JCP rank officers of Delhi Police Security Unit were present on the spot.

According to the sources, before the scene recreation, on Friday, CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh, who is a part of the investigation committee, and Joint CP of Delhi Police Security Unit went to the Parliament and assessed the complete security there. After this, the same team recreated the entire scene in Parliament on Saturday, 16 December.

During the scene recreation, all the security personnel deployed in the Parliament were asked to remain deployed at their respective places. Two officers of the investigation team were made accused Sagar and Manoranjan and then all the points related to the incident were examined.

The police have filed terrorism charges under the stringent UAPA against four people arrested after two of them jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters in a major security breach inside Parliament that also led to the suspension of eight Delhi Police personnel.

The key conspirator was arrested on Thursday.

As more details emerged on what Delhi police said was a "well-planned attack on Parliament" a day earlier, police sources said Lalit Mohan Jha came to Kartavya Path Police station on Thursday evening where he was arrested and handed over to the Special Cell.

Police on Wednesday said that six people were involved in the sensational incident that coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament that left nine people dead.

The sources said the role of two more persons has also surfaced during investigations, adding all the accused did everything as part of their foolproof plan.

The four arrested persons-- Sagar Sharma (26), Manoranjan D (34), Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Devi (37) -- were charged under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

Offences punishable under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) are non-bailable.

