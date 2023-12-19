I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to hold key meeting in Delhi today, seat-sharing top agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders are likely to iron out seat-sharing issues

The leaders of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A bloc) will meet at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi today (Tuesday). The meeting is crucial as the parties of the alliance may take a final call on strategies to fight the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The seat-sharing is the biggest agenda of the meeting. Regional parties, specially Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC will negotiate for the biggest chunk in their respective states. Regional parties expect flexibility from Congress on seat-sharing, while the grand old party did not hint at its approach.

The bloc’s last meeting was held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. Several members of the bloc said the seat-sharing formula should have been resolved much earlier and it is already too late.

Earlier, the alliance's proposed meeting on December 6 was postponed after several top leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, expressed inability to attend.

Mamata on PM canddiate

On Monday, West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance will be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, emphasising that all issues, including seat sharing, will be ironed out by the alliance partners to defeat the BJP.

Kejriwal meets Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

A day before I.N.D.I.A bloc's meeting in Delhi, AAP national convener Kejriwal met Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Kejriwal did not comment on the discussions at the around 45-minute meeting at the South Avenue residence of TMC MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Kejriwal later also met Uddhav Thackeray and other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Aditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, at his residence.

Sources said Kejriwal will attend the meeting of the alliance on Tuesday. However, Kejriwal is also scheduled to go to an undisclosed place to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation course from Tuesday.

Bloc has many clean leaders, including Nitish: Dipankar Bhattacharya

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya asserted that the I.N.D.I.A coalition, of which his party is a part, has plenty of leaders with a "clean image", including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bhattacharya, who is likely to attend the coalition's meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, spoke to journalists here on the sidelines of a public meeting organised by his party.

"Nitish Kumar has always said that he does not want anything for himself. Yet, if a decision is taken to assign him some key responsibility, we have no problem," said the Left leader.

He added, "If there is a consensus on some other leader, we will still have no problem. Our aim is to oust the BJP from power. The I.N.D.I.A bloc has plenty of leaders with clean image and competence. Of course, Nitish is among them."



