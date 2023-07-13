Parliament Monsoon Session: Bill to amend IIM Act among 3 cleared by Union Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament Monsoon Session to begin on July 20

Key Bills: The government is likely to introduce three Bills in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament including the one amending the IIM Act.

The Monsoon Session will begin on July 20, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet approved three Bills on Wednesday, sources said.

The Bills which are likely to be tabled in the Parliament for passage include amending the IIM Act to include the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai as the 21st IIM. Other is the Jan Vishwas bill which aims to amend 42 laws across various sectors including agriculture, environment, and media and publication. And the third Bill is to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

A committee constituted by the government in 2020 had submitted a report on the feasibility of its plan to upgrade NITIE as an IIM. The Bill is likely to be tabled in the Parliament amid the tussle between the Union Education Ministry and premium B-schools over ignoring the latter’s advice.

The government, in 2020, had raised concern over the one-year executive MBA degree which were offered by the IIMs in the country and flagged that it was no in accordance with the UGC regulations. Dispute the government’s concern, the IIMs continued offering the degrees. IIM-Rohtak had reappointed its Director last year for the second time despite the ministry’s opposition.

Under the existing IIM Act which is in place since January 2018, 20 IIMs were granted greater autonomy.

Jan Vishwas bill

This Bill aims to amend 42 laws across various sectors such as agriculture, environment, and media, and publication.

The Bill ‘converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. All offences under the Post Office Act, 1898 are being removed’, according to PRS Legislative Research.

The latest amendments have been approved following the examination by the joint committee of Parliament.

Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act

The Bill seeking to amend Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act has also been approved.

All three Bills are now expected to be introduced in the Parliament.

