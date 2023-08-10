Parliament Session: 'Is PM God? He is not', Kharge ahead of Modi's much-awaited No-Confidence Motion speech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge's swipe at PM: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (August 10) hit out at the Prime Minister over his absence in the Parliament and asked what would transpire if Narendra Modi comes to the floor of the House.

Kharge, continuing his attack, said that the Prime Minister is not a God that he cannot come to the House.

“Pradhan Mantri ke aane se kya hone wala hai, kya parmatma hai woh? Yeh koi bhagwan nahi hai (What will happen if PM Modi comes, is he God. He is not God),” the LoP said after the ruling MPs objected to his demand of the presence of the Prime Minister in the House.

Kharge earlier urged the Chair to allow discussion on Manipur under Rule 167.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm amid a stalemate.

The blame game took place between the ruling and Opposition benches over the deadlock over the Manipur issue. The Opposition has been demanding PM Modi’s statement in the House on Manipur while the treasury benches have been stating that the government is ready to hold discussions on Manipur. It has also accused the Opposition parties of running away from debate in the House.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will take part in the No-Confidence Motion today brought by the Opposition in Lok Sabha at around 4 pm. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his longest-ever speech in the Lower House, gave a detailed answer to the Opposition's questions on Manipur while also hitting out at Congress over corruption.

