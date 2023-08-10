NDA partner MNF of Mizoram to back opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protest in NDA

Mizo National Front (MNF), the ruling party in Mizoram and a partner of the NDA has decided to back the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the BJP-led government at the Centre. A no-confidence motion was moved by Congress on behalf of the opposition against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region, and a member of the NDA at the Centre.

According to Lok Sabha MP C Lalrosanga, the MNF is deeply hurt over the condition of the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur and the party would vote in favour of the no-confidence motion over the Manipur government and the Centre's "failure to handle" the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state.

"I will back the opposition's no-confidence motion. It is not because I support the Congress or (want to) go against the BJP, but to show our outright distress and opposition to the complete failure of the governments, especially the Manipur government, in handling the situation," he said.

Lalrosanga said he discussed the issue with party president Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, and other leaders and they agreed to back the no-confidence motion.

ALSO READ: PM Modi set to face his second no-trust vote today: List of all 27 No-Confidence Motions till now

Latest India News