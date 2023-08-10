Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Day after fiery debate by Rahul, Shah, PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Debate on No-Confidence Motion to conclude today

Parliament Monsoon Session: No-Confidence Motion entered into its climax as PM Modi is scheduled to speak in Lok Sabha today. It is expected that the PM will target Congress and answer to all allegations made by the Opposition. Earlier on Wednesday, the Lower House witnessed a stormy session as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani made fiery speeches, later in the day Home Minister Amit Shah added heat to the temperature of the House with his systematic attacks on Congress. Shah, in replying on the No-Confidence Motion, said that the Opposition has moved the No-Confidence Motion against the Modi government only to create a delusion despite having a majority in the House and termed it as "politically motivated". While Gandhi attacked PM Modi alleging his politics is responsible for the situation in Manipur. He alleged PM Modi and his government killed the 'Bharat Mata' by eliminating Manipur, Irani lambasted Congress reminding him of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus and Sikh riots.

