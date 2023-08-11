Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Congress calls LS MPs meet to discuss suspension of Adhir Chowdhury

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition members during discussion on Motion of No-Confidence in Lok Sabha in Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE updates: Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting called by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is scheduled at 10.30 AM today to discuss the suspension of the leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension in Lok Sabha, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on. The resolution was passed by a voice vote. The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on the prime minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered outrage from the treasury benches. Reacting to his suspension from Lok Sabha pending an investigation by the privileges committee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that 'Nirav' means to be silent and his intention was not to insult PM Modi.

