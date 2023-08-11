Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Congress calls LS MPs meet to discuss suspension of Adhir Chowdhury

Friday, August 11, 2023
     
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE updates: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension in Lok Sabha, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on.

Image Source : PTI Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other opposition members during discussion on Motion of No-Confidence in Lok Sabha in Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE updates: Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting called by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is scheduled at 10.30 AM today to discuss the suspension of the leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension in Lok Sabha, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on. The resolution was passed by a voice vote. The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on the prime minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered outrage from the treasury benches. Reacting to his suspension from Lok Sabha pending an investigation by the privileges committee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that 'Nirav' means to be silent and his intention was not to insult PM Modi.

 

    I.N.D.I.A alliance Parliamentary floor leaders meet to take place at 10:00 am

    I.N.D.I.A parties Parliamentary floor leaders meeting to take place at 10:00 am today to discuss the suspension of LoP in Lok Sabha and other issues in Rajya Sabha.

     

    Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 today.

     

    Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of party Lok Sabha MPs today

    Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of party Lok Sabha MPs today morning to discuss the suspension of the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. 

