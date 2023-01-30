Parliament Budget Session kick-starts today, President Murmu to address both Houses

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Budget session of Parliament kicks off today.

The Budget session of Parliament kicks off today with opposition parties geared up to target the government on a range of issues including the Adani-Hindenburg row. The session will commence with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. Murmu's address will highlight the government’s achievements and policy priorities.

The Economic Survey will be also tabled as part of the Parliament's Budget session. The Budget session will have 27 sittings.The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session which will continue till April 6. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday (February 1) present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government.

At an all-party meeting convened on Monday, the government said it was willing to discuss every issue under the rules during the Budget Session of Parliament. At the all-party meeting, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK, Left parties and others raised the Adani issue and sought a discussion on it in Parliament during the session.

Parties like the BRS and DMK raised the issue of conduct of governors in States ruled by them.

LS Speaker Om Birla also conducted a meeting ahead of budget session.

During the budget session, the government plans to bring around 36 bills including four related to the budgetary exercise.

PM Modi chairs meeting ahead of Budget Session

Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in New Delhi. The meeting which is the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 am.

This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year. The finance ministry is considering proposals to benefit the middle class in the upcoming budget.

