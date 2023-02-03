Pakistan drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border, suspected contraband recovered | WATCH

Pakistani drone entering India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday, a senior officer said.
The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2:30 am near the border post-Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the state.
The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and the zero line. A packet containing suspected contraband has also been recovered with it, a BSF spokesperson said.
Further search for possible drone droppings is underway in the area, he said.
