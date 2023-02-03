Pakistan drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border, suspected contraband recovered | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/SCREENGRAB Pakistan drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border

Pakistani drone entering India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday, a senior officer said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2:30 am near the border post-Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the state.

The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and the zero line. A packet containing suspected contraband has also been recovered with it, a BSF spokesperson said.

Further search for possible drone droppings is underway in the area, he said.

