BSF in 2022 killed Pakistan intruders, captured 22 drones, seized 316 kg drugs in Punjab

BSF achievements in 2022 : The troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) on the Punjab Frontier captured 22 drones sent from across the boundary, killed two Pakistani intruders and seized 316 kilogram of drugs in the year 2022.

In a statement, BSF mentioned, "The troops of the Punjab Frontier have maintained an extremely high level of alertness and vigil. Resultantly, BSF has successfully detected and captured 22 drones and seized 316.988 kgs of heroin, 67 weapons, 850 rounds and killed two Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals in different incidents."

The security forces further said that displaying a humanitarian approach BSF has handed over nine Pakistan nationals to Pakistan Rangers, who had inadvertently crossed the International Border.

Border Security Force, Punjab Frontier is responsible for safeguarding the 553-km long tough and challenging Indo-Pakistan International Border of Punjab.On the occasion of the 58 Raising Day of BSF, for the first time in history, the ceremonial 'BSF Raising Day Parade' was organized in Amritsar at Guru Nanak Dev University in a rich traditional atmosphere.

BSF Punjab Frontier has been protecting the International Borders of Punjab with full devotion and dedication and will continue its endeavour to safeguard the International Border of Punjab with Pakistan by maintaining active communication and coordination with all the stakeholders.

"BSF being a border guarding force also looks after the populace residing in bordering areas and for their well-being, conducts various Civic Action Programs, which include Free Medical Camps, skill development training, Sports tournaments, and Cultural activities and also puts in efforts to help the needy people of the bordering area," it said.

In the true spirit of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" to assist the border farmers and for speedy disposal of their problems, meetings with the farmers are being held regularly by respective Company Commanders. Commandants and DISG during which their problems are solved on the spot. It is ensured that adequate publicity before these meetings is done so that a maximum number of farmers are able to take part in these meetings.

