'Nitish Kumar remembers secularism only when...': Owaisi takes on Bihar CM over Ram Navami violence

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, holding his government responsible for violence in the state during Ram Navami and demanded compensation for victims.

Owaisi said that Nitish Kumar only remembers secularism only during the election times only. He said that Nitish Kumar is hosting the Iftar party but was not taking action against the rioters.

"Bihar violence was definitely preplanned... you give permission for the procession... riots takes place... you continue to be mute spectator... why he remembers secularism only on the matter of becoming the Prime Minister or Chief Minister... they are arresting Muslim elites... we have this information," Owaisi said.

Speaking about Rajasthan political situation and Sachin Pilot, Owaisi said, "...Congress and BJP governments are two sides of the same coin... there is a clear indication that both the governments did not work."

Putting his thoughts forward about Maharashtra, Owaisi said that there were around 50 hate rallies all over the state... abuses are made against Muslims... everyone wants to prove who is the tallest leader of Hindutva but no one is talking about unemployment and corruption.

The AIMIM chief also said that they will never forget what happened on December 6, 1992.

