Bihar violence: WhatsApp groups created to instigate communal violence on Ram Navami in Nalanda, says ADG

Bihar Rama Navami violence: Nearly two weeks after a communal clash broke out in different parts of Bihar including Nalanda and Sasaram, police investigations revealed that the conflicts were "pre-planned" and added the miscreants had used WhatsApp and other social media platforms to instigate violence in Biharshariff.

The revelation came after a communal clash erupted during the Ram Navami festivities in Biharsharif, where hundreds of mob ignited more than a dozen shops, and injured several people.

Some conflicting reports also claimed at least two-three people were killed in the clash. This prompted authorities to impose Section 144 and temporary suspension of internet services in the area. Although internet services were later resumed, the local media reports claimed the situation was still not stable.

Pre-planned

Speaking to reporters on Monday, JS Gangwar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Headquarters) said that the accused had created a WhatsApp group with the aim to spread hatred between two different communities. Also, he said that the investigators found the accused involved in the clash made fake video messages against the minority community.

“Investigations by the EOU have revealed that the accused had created a WhatsApp group and through that they were spreading hatred among people against different communities. The accused were also instigating people to indulge in spreading fake video messages against different communities.

The EOU has also recovered five mobile phones from their possession that are being further scrutinized”, said Gangwar.

5 more arrested in the case

Notably, Police on Sunday arrested five more people in connection with its probe into the Biharsharif communal violence.

According to ADG, fresh arrests have been made by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police. Moreover, two more accused, involved in some other cases and also wanted by the EOU in Nalanda communal clash cases, surrendered before the police on Sunday.

