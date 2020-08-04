Image Source : PTI Over 230 people addicted to drinking sanitisers identified in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday announced that they have identified at least 235 people who have addicted to drinking sanitizers due to the non-availability of alcohol. According to reports, as many as 16 people died in the state after consuming sanitizers in lieu of alcohol.

SP Siddharth Kaushal told The Indian Express that 35 people were identified on Sunday and another 200 people on Monday who have been drinking sanitizers.

Teams of police personnel, led by Kaushal, are going door to door to find out if any of the family members are consuming sanitizers. A large number of used and unused bottles have been seized, as reported by Indian Express.

Police officials are seizing the sanitizers from the addicts and are providing counseling to them.

