‘One Nation, One Election’ panel invites suggestions from public | Here is how you can contribute

Former president Ram Nath Kovind-led panel on 'One Nation, One Election' has invited suggestions from the public "for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country". In a public notice, the committee said that the suggestions received by January 15 would be taken up for consideration.

How can you contribute?

According to the notice, people can post their suggestions on the committee’s website onoe.gov.in, or send email to sc-hlc@gov.in

Since its constitution in September last year, the high-level committee has held two meetings. It has also recently written to the political parties and sought their views and an interaction on a "mutually agreed date" on the proposal put up to hold simultaneous elections – Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and other polls.

Panel's letter to political parties

The committee had later sent a reminder letter to the parties which included national parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognised parties.

The committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission on simultaneous polls. The law panel could be called again on the issue.

According to its terms of reference, the committee is meant to "examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the House of the People (Lok Sabha), State Legislative Assemblies, Municipalities and Panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution of India and other statutory provisions, and for that purpose, examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the rules made thereunder and any other law or rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections".

