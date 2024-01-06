Amid war of words, TMC says it has 'open heart' for Congress, but ready to go solo in West Bengal if needed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee

Amid the war of words between TMC and Congress over seat-sharing in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress on Saturday said that it has an “open heart” for the grand old party over the issue in the state for the Lok Sabha elections, however, also did not rule out the possibility of going solo if the talks did not reach a logical conclusion.

TMC had reportedly offered two seats for Congress in West Bengal, out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, as part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc understanding. Congress had hit back at the TMC over the move and said that it does not need “pity” of the party and can win win more seats on its own.

TMC leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay said what local Congress leaders are thinking about the sharing of seats is immaterial as the final decision will be taken by the top brass of the two parties.

"Our leader Mamata Banerjee has already said that we have an open heart for the Congress. Now, what they will do is up to them. Whether there will be an in West Bengal will be decided by Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee.What local Congress leaders think is immaterial," he said.

Congress slams TMC

The remarks come two days after state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party won't beg for seats from the TMC.

Another senior TMC leader, who refused to be named as he is not authorised to speak on the issue, said the party was open to having an alliance in West Bengal but was also ready to go solo if needed.

TMC was considering leaving four of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats for the Congress, multiple leaders privy to the discussions confirmed.

In the 2019 elections, the TMC won 22 seats, the Congress won two, and the BJP secured 18 seats in the state.

Banerjee, the TMC chief, had earlier expressed confidence about an alliance between the TMC, Congress and the Left in West Bengal.

The "proposal" was dismissed instantly by her arch-rival CPI(M) and criticised by some leaders of the Congress.

A few days later, she accused the two parties of joining hands with the BJP, asserting that it is the TMC that will take on the saffron camp in West Bengal.

The TMC earlier allied with the Congress for the 2001 assembly polls, 2009 Lok Sabha elections and 2011 assembly polls, in which they uprooted the CPI(M)-led Left Front government of 34 years.

(With PTI inputs)