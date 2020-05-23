Odisha allows home delivery of liquor; retail prices increased by 50%

Image Source : FILE File Image

The Odisha government on Saturday allowed home delivery of liquor by the existing 'On' and 'off' shop licensees of Indian-made foreign liquor and beer, situated outside COVID-19 containment zones from tomorrow. However, no excise licensees have been allowed to sell liquor on their premises. A special COVID fee has also been introduced.

The state government has also increased the maximum retail prices of all types of foreign liquor and beer by 50 percent of the MRPs prevailing last year (2019-2020), the excise department said today.

Home delivery of liquor can be taken up by retailers directly and also through reputed food aggregators, standard technology platforms, delivery service providers etc. acting as retail aggregators.

