Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan gets interim bail, will remain out of jail till THIS date

A Haryana court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence. According to the information, he will be out on bail till October 18.

Earlier on September 30, the Congress leader was granted bail in two cases by a court in Nuh. Khan was arrested on September 15. However, his lawyer argued that the allegations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are baseless and he should be granted bail. At the same time, prosecution advocate Surendra Kumar said that enough evidence had been found against the MLA during the investigation.

Last month, Congress's Haryana unit alleged that its MLA Khan had been arrested due to a "political witch-hunt" and demanded a judicial probe into the July 31 Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge. "Judicial inquiry will bring out the truth and everything would be revealed to the public which will be acceptable to all. People of Haryana know that Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested due to a political witch-hunt, hence it is necessary for the truth to come out," the statement added.

Khan also pleaded that all cases related to the violence in Nuh should be transferred to a SIT. An SIT has already been formed, the court was told by the government counsel. Earlier, the MLA was asked twice by Nuh Police to join the investigation but he failed to appear before it. He did not comply with the police summons for August 31, saying he was unwell.

Nuh violence

It should be mentioned here that clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on July 31 after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked in which 6 people, including two Home Guards were killed. In addition, around 20 policemen were also injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

