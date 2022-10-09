Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
  4. Ensure financial discipline of Northeastern states: Shah to CMs

Ensure financial discipline of Northeastern states: Shah to CMs

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2022 18:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the plenary session
Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the plenary session of the North East Council (NEC) at the Administrative Staff College.

Amit Shah in northeast: During his visit to Northeastern states, Home Minister Amit Shah said it is essential for Northeast states to be financially disciplined to make Indian economy the second largest in the world. 

Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here, Shah said insurgency, lack of connectivity and failure of previous governments to focus on the Northeast hampered the region's development for decades.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government tried to understand the core problems and evolved ways to permanently solve the issues to take the region to the path of development," he said.

During the last eight years of the Modi government, many efforts have been made to bring peace to the region, enhance connectivity and give priority to development, he added.

Shah asked the chief ministers to ensure the financial discipline of their states which, he said, was essential to make the country's economy the second largest in the world. He also urged the states to make full use of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) for flood control, irrigation, tourism, afforestation, and agriculture.

