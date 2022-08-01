Monday, August 01, 2022
     
Noida Supertech towers demolition: Explosives will be placed from tomorrow

Over 3,500 kgs of explosive will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and sheers of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers, the official said.

PTI Reported By: PTI Noida Published on: August 01, 2022 22:02 IST
Image Source : PTI Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers are located in Noida's Sector 93A and are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 21.

Noida Supertech towers demolition: The process to place explosives within the Supertech's illegal twin towers is scheduled to begin from Tuesday under heavy security cover, according to officials.

The twin towers in Noida's sector 93A are scheduled to be razed on August 21 in compliance with a supreme Court order, the officials said.

However, officials privy to the demolition process said there could be a delay by a day or two in starting of the charging (placement of explosives) within the twin towers as a couple of no-objection certificates (NOCs) were still awaited.

A meeting was held on Monday involving officials of the Noida Authority, the police, Supertech, demolition agency Edifice Engineering, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), among others, to discuss details of demolition process.

"The explosives for charging will be brought from Palwal, Haryana in a regulated quantity and then placed within the skelatal structures of the twin towers. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police will provide security escort during transporation of the explosives," an official told PTI.

Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers are located in Noida's Sector 93A and are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 21. This comes in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms. 

