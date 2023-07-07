Nitin Gadkari on Cabinet expansion: 'Everyone is ready to become a minister but...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Reacting to the recent political turmoil in Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday took a dig at leaders stating that several are ready to become a minister but the seats in the Cabinet are limited and cannot be increased. Gadkari was speaking at the Guru Vandana program organized by Vidyapeeth Shikshan Manch in Nagpur on Thursday.

He further said that the people of the country are drowning in the ocean of sorrow. "The corporator is sad for not becoming an MLA, the MLA is sad for not becoming a minister, the minister is sad for not getting a good department," Gadkari said that it is better to be satisfied with what we have.

'...waiting for my number to be called'

Gadkari said that the country and this society are an ocean of unhappy souls. He said that leaders who want to become a minister are sad because they have lost their opportunity. All these aspirants were ready with new suits and shoes and were waiting for their numbers to be announced. But now the suit remains as it is, their problem is what they will do with the suit. Like any assembly, the capacity of the cabinet is also limited and cannot increase.

The crisis in Maharashtra has been triggered by Ajit Pawar after he switched sides and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as Deputy Chief Minister. Since then there has been an uproar in the politics of Maharashtra. Reportedly, on Thursday later night, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss power-sharing after the third ally NCP joined the collation government.

