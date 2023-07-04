NIA attaches house of two accused in Pak-sponsored narco-terror case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NIA attaches house of two accused in narco-terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of two accused brothers who were arrested in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror case in Punjab’s Amritsar, an official said on Tuesday (July 4).

The two accused were identified as Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky and Maninder Singh alias Mani whose residential property was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following its designation as ‘proceeds of terrorism’, an NIA spokesperson said.

The official informed that the two accused brothers were earlier arrested by the agency in the case.

NIA's chargesheet

The NIA has already filed four charge sheets (including three supplementary) against 13 accused under sections of the UAPA, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case which was initially registered by the Punjab Police in 2020. The NIA had taken over the case on May 8, 2020.

The spokesperson said that the case is in connection with a conspiracy plotted by a narco-terror module aiming to smuggle drugs from Pakistan to India.

"The drugs were being smuggled in the garb of rock salt imported from across the border. The sale proceeds of the smuggled drugs were being used to create movable and immovable properties in Punjab, besides being channelised to fund terrorists of proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Kashmir," the spokesperson said.

The NIA had earlier attached 7.5 acres of land in the instant case, six vehicles, and seized Rs 6.35 lakh.

