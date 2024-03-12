Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana's next Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nayab Singh Saini to be next Haryana Chief Minister.

Nayab Singh Saini, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be the next Haryana Chief Minister. The oath-ceremony is expected to take place by evening today. Along with Saini, one Deputy Chief Minister, five other Cabinet ministers are also likely to take the oath of office.

In a fast-paced political development, Manohar Lal Khattar along with his entire Cabinet resigned from their posts on Tuesday amid a rift in its alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) possibly over the seat-sharing issue.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar proposed Saini's name for the next chief minister of the state, reports have said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the current political situation in the state, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) spokesperson Arvind Bhardwaj said, "JJP is already making efforts to strengthen its organization and its party...We also want Dushyant Chautala to become the CM of Haryana. We have been working for the welfare of the people of Haryana state for the last 4.5 years...Everything will become clear in some time, now we will also have a meeting, and after that, the statement will be issued officially."

