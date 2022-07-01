National Doctors' Day 2022: Doctors are living 'gods'

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. National Doctors’ Day is observed on July 1 every year to honour legendary physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, who treated and inspired millions.

National Doctors' Day 2022 news : National Doctors’ Day is observed on July 1 every year to honour legendary physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, who treated and inspired millions.

The day is an acknowledgement of the benevolent services offered by the doctors and shows our sincere and utmost gratitude to all those who have selflessly helped us in times of need, working diligently for the well-being of mankind.

Doctors play a significant role in our lives. The absolute first and the last event of our lives start with the doctors during our birth and end during the time of death. Their dedication and passion for saving lives are what make them ‘real heroes’ in our society. The contribution of doctors to human health history is beyond comparison.

One of the major contributions of doctors is that they are improving and saving lives by putting efforts to mitigate discomforts caused due to diseases and help live their life to the fullest. The role and importance of doctors in our lives have always been valued. During the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, they were working non-stop like a soldier to save lives by risking their own.

“While we are staying safe at home, the doctors are working relentlessly, risking their lives, saving millions from the deadly SARS-Cov-2 virus. Doctors are our all-time heroes, it is truly said that a doctor is like a God who treats, cures us, and gives us a new healthy life. This day gives us an opportunity to thank the selfless work of doctors for instilling faith and confidence in us to fight COVID-19,” Deepshikha Sharma, CEO, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said.

'Responsible for well-being of society'

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, Pulmonologist and Director, CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital, said that doctors are the guardians of healthcare and are responsible to ensure the well-being of the entire society.

"A brilliant demonstration of doctor’s importance would be the Covid-19 pandemic, during which the mounting death toll was controlled by doctors, nurses, and the entire medical team. They suffered huge casualties and sacrificed their lives while saving countless patients. In doing so, they shouldered the responsibility of bringing the nation out of that distress phase and they succeeded. So, one can’t agree more on how important doctors are in building a healthy, happy and super-productive nation," he said.

Dr Seema Sharma, MBBS, DGO, MD, F.MAS, MRCOG, FICOG, FRCOG (London, UK), Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, said that the medical profession has been a highly respectable one, more so since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"While this respect and admiration increase the responsibility of the doctor towards their patients, it also leads the doctor to devote their personal family time and sacrifice their mental, physical and emotional health. Doctors should be allowed to have more me time and have regulated hours to reduce the burnout," Sharma said, adding that "no one understands the importance of a family like doctors do, we are the ones who give birth to a new life, which adds on to happiness and joy in the family".

What needs to be done

She said that the need is to strengthen the healthcare system, especially after facing a pandemic like Covid-19, when the situation was not at all in control. "More medical colleges in tier-2 and tier-3 cities should be set up. Professionals trained in these certain areas will help to reduce the burden of over-crowding and heart-wrenching pain of patients thronging state capitals or even the country capital for secondary or tertiary care."

Vanshika Kaji, co-founder, Knya Med, said that doctors and nurses are serving the country selflessly. "The need of the hour is to continue supporting them," he said.

On the day of National Doctors’ Day 2022 today, let’s salute and celebrate their victories of saving lives and acknowledge their hard working day and night for all.

