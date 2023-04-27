Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Social Justice & Empowerment Ministry signs MOU with The Art of Living.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan : The Government of India’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in association with The Art of Living signed an MOU aimed at taking forward the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) campaign to fulfill the vision of a drug-free India, in the august presence of global spiritual humanitarian leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Dr Virendra Kumar, Honorable Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Radhika Chakraborty, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt of India.

During the campaign launch, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “This is an important campaign. Like we have soldiers who fight to protect the country, we are fighting a similar fight within the country and that is against drugs. We need to make this campaign successful as soon as possible, to save India. Our nation’s identity is our youth and if our youth get into drugs, the future of our country begins to get blurred. Our youth have such promising potential to blossom in life, but drugs rob not just the individual but their family, society and nation of that promise.”

Dr Kumar shared, “We feel proud to be associated with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and The Art of living. We have a big challenge facing our country. We are fighting a proxy war against those who are working to get our youth into drugs. And to prevent this is not just the responsibility of the Ministry of Social Justice & empowerment but, everyone including non-government organizations, faith groups, self-help groups will need to come forward to end this menace.”

What is NMBA?

NMBA is an initiative to tackle the countrywide problem of substance abuse through awareness, mass mobilization and community outreach, targeting vulnerable groups and general masses.

Drug de-addiction initiative by Art of Living:

The Art of Living has been working to fight the drug menace for several decades, having helped thousands of people come out of the vicious cycle of addictions with a success rate of more than 60%, which is double the average rate of success. The PRAN (Program For Release From Addictions Naturally) programs of Art Of Living offer effective support for those affected by addictions of substances like alcohol, drugs, gutkha, tobacco, cigarettes, or other substances. In Pune, earlier this year, Gurudev inspired more than 1.5 lakh youth to say no to drugs for life.

