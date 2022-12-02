Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar conferred with “The Emissary of Peace” award

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV “Let us come together to spread the message of global peace,” Gurudev said. “World peace is impossible without individual peace. We must achieve inner peace if we hope to achieve outer peace.” Gurudev said.

Global humanitarian leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited Memphis, TN as part of his international peace campaign, “I Stand for Peace.” During the visit, Gurudev was honored by the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) — a landmark in the history of non-violence and social transformation in the US.

“On behalf of the National Civil Rights Museum, it is our greatest pleasure and privilege to present to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar "The Emissary of Peace" award. As a global humanitarian, a peace ambassador, the founder of SKY ( Sudarshan Kriya Yoga) programs and Healing breaths, you have touched millions of people in 180 countries…and for your conflict resolution initiatives we are honored to present to you this special award,” said Shaila Karkera, Director of Board, the National Civil Rights Museum. She was joined by Herb Hilliard, Chairman of the board of NCRM.

Gurudev’s “I Stand For Peace” event in Memphis, TN was attended by over a thousand people who affirmed their commitment to inner and outer peace. Gurudev also met with local officials, including members of city council, the department of education, and the department of justice to discuss ways to reduce violence, especially among youth.

“Let us come together to spread the message of global peace,” Gurudev said. “World peace is impossible without individual peace. We must achieve inner peace if we hope to achieve outer peace.” Gurudev added.

Earlier in the month, The Gandhi Foundation at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, honored Gurudev with the Gandhi Peace Pilgrim award to recognize his commitment to the development of peace, non-violence, and oneness among humanity in the world.

Gurudev’s global 'I Stand for Peace' tour will culminate next year with a grand celebration of humanity at the iconic National Mall in Washington, D.C. 60 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s famous 'I have a dream' speech, from the very same place, Gurudev will once again send out the message of global peace and harmony in diversity.

