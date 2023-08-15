'Chalta chalata kaal chakra, Amrit kaal ka bhaal chakra,' PM recites poem at Red Fort during his I-Day speech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi recites poem at Red Fort

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi. During his last Independence speech ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, PM Modi touched upon a range of issues, including corruption, women's safety, inflation, G20 summit, dynastic politics, Manipur issue and the economy. He spoke for nearly 90 minutes where he highlighted his government's achievements as well as various challenges and opportunities before the nation. During his address, he recited a poem that caught the attention of people. Videos of the moment are doing rounds on social media with users reacting and praising him for the poem.

PM Modi recites poem

"Chalta chalata kaal chakra, Amrit kaal ka bhaal chakra, sabke sapne apne sapne, panpe sapne saare, dheer chale veer chale, chale yuva humare, neeti sahi reeti naayi, gati sahi raah nayi, chuno chunauti seena taan, jag mein badhao desh ka naam..." PM Modi recited a poem during his Independence Day speech.

Decisions taken in 'Amrit Kaal' will impact next 1000 years: PM Modi

PM Modi also urged fellow citizens not to lose the opportunity to realise the country's potential as the decisions and sacrifices made in this period will impact the country for the next 1000 years. He started his speech at 7:34 am and concluded it at 9:03 am.

Prime Minister Modi exuded confidence that he will address the nation from the Red Fort next year to list out the progress on the promises he had made to the people. Modi said that he sees India as a developed nation by 2047.

"The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again. The coming five years are of unprecedented development and a golden moment to realise the dream of India as a developed nation by 2047," the prime minister said in his speech.

"Next year, on August 15, from this same Red Fort, I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and laud your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence," Modi said.

