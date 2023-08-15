Independence Day 2023: Kharge skips Red Fort I-Day event but attends Congress' function

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Row erupts after Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort

Independence Day 2023: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday skipped the Independence Day function at the Red Fort, but he attended I-Day event at Congress office. A chair reserved for Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was seen empty during function at the Red Fort.

Kharge, however, unfurled the national flag at his residence and later at the Congress headquarters where the Independence Day function was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

The Congress president said he has a problem in his eyes and also had to unfurl the national flag at his residence and then at the Congress office.

Asked about his absence from the function at the Red Fort, Kharge said that he could not have reached the Congress office in time from Red Fort.

"I did not go there due to paucity of time," he said at the Congress headquarters.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore said they celebrated Independence Day with the people of the country.

"When Lok Sabha opposition leader suspended...When MPs are suspended for an indefinite period...When opposition leaders' speeches are expunged if we mention Adani...When mikes are switched off...what else we can do? We celebrate Independence Day with people," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Apparently the BJP is upset that Kharge ji was not present at the prime minister's Red Fort speech," said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera posted on X.

"Does the prime minister realise that his route arrangements would have made it impossible for Kharge sahib to reach the party headquarters in time for the flag hoisting function? Do we not have the independence of hoisting the flag at our headquarters on Independence Day?" he posed.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- Independence Day 2023: From Manipur to corruption to dynastic politics, key points of PM Modi's speech

Latest India News