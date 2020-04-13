Mumbai records its 100th coronavirus death; here’s Maharashtra’s district-wise list

Image Source : MAHARASHTRA GOVT The map showing distribution of coronavirus cases in each of Maharashtra's districts

Mumbai, India's worst-hit district due to the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday evening reported its 100th casualty, the state health department said. According to state authorities, the total number of infections in Mumbai has now reached 1,549, with nine deaths recorded over the last 24 hours.

As of 10 AM on April 13, the total number of coronavirus infections in the state was 1,996.

A map showing the number of coronavirus infections in each of Maharashtra's districts was put out by the state health authorities at 10 AM. While Mumbai led in the number of infections, Pune and Thane were the next worst-hit districts, as far as the number of infections is concerned.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra recorded a total of 1,985 cases, including 149 deaths, till date.

Meanwhile, India has recorded a total of 9,152 coronavirus cases till date, including 308 deaths.

(The data available with Centre is updated every afternoon after the Union Health Ministry's press briefing. The updated figures are expected to be reflected on Tuesday).

