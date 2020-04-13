Poor to be tested for coronavirus free-of-cost, says Supreme Court

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that coronavirus tests for the poor and people from economically weaker sections (EWS) must be conducted free-of-charge, modifying its earlier directive which said coronavirus tests for everyone in the country should be free.

According to the apex court, free testing would available to holders of Ayushman Bharat cards, besides persons from EWS.

The private laboratories will continue to charge people who are able to pay for their tests, as per the modified order.

As per the health ministry data, India has reported 796 additional cases of coronavirus since Sunday, taking the national tally to 9,152. The number of deaths since Sunday is 35. At least 857 people have recovered from the virus in India, since the first infection was reported on Jan 30.

