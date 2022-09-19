Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai: Man makes hoax threat call about bomb in building, arrested

Mumbai hoax bomb threat: Dinesh Sutar, a resident from Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar area allegedly made a hoax call about a bomb in a building in the area. He was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday. Initially, the accused called the Mumbai police's control room on Sunday morning about a bomb planted in Jamkhed near Beed district.

Sutar made another call to the control room about a bomb placed in Zaveri Bazaar, following which the police swung into action and the bomb disposal squad also reached the scene, an official said.

The police tracked down the accused after tracing the mobile phone number used to make the calls, he said. Personnel from Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station called and asked the accused to show them where the bomb was planted, laid a trap, and nabbed him within hours, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, the accused was disgruntled as he had recently broken up with his girlfriend, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

