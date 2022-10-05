Mumbai: Five killed as speeding car rams into accident site on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Wreckage of a car after a collision between four cars and an ambulance on the Bandra Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: At least five people died in a deadly car crash on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. According to the details, the accident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday.

Reports said more than 10 people sustained injuries in the mishap.

The accident occurred while a speeding car crashed into an ambulance and three more vehicles at the site of an earlier accident.

The ambulance and other vehicles were preparing to take the victims of the earlier accident to the hospital.

The condition of those injured in the accident is said to be very critical.

The road from Bandra to Worli has been closed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences for the loss of lives in the car accident on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

