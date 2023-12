Mohan Yadav becomes 50th CM from BJP: List of all Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Ministers till now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh gets new CM: Mohan Yadav took oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (December 13). Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla also became Deputy Chief Ministers in Madhya Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surprised everyone by winning three states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the just concluded Assembly Elections 2023. The party won 163 seats in Madhya Pradesh and retained its government. It ousted the Congress party by winning 115 and 54 seats in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively. The saffron party also increased its tally in Telangana and Mizoram. Vishnu Deo Sai and Bhajan Lal Sharma will lead the BJP governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Vishnu Deo Sai is scheduled to take oath as the next Chhattisgarh Chief Minister today (December 13) at 3:30 pm and will become the second BJP CM in the state after Dr Raman Singh. Bhajan Lal Sharma to become Rajasthan's CM on December 15.

With his swearing-in, Mohan Yadav became the 50th Chief Minister of the BJP. The BJP has been in power on its own in several states since its inception on April 6 in 1980 but failed to install a CM in any state till 1990. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was the first BJP leader to become Chief Minister of any Indian state on March 4, 1990. Sunder Lal Patwa and Shanta Kumar became the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh respectively on March 5, 1990, after BJP landslides in these states. Shekhawat, who took oath as the Rajasthan CM in 1990, was the Chief Minister from 1977 to 1980 representing the Janata Party. Similarly, Patwa was the CM of Madhya Pradesh in 1980 as a Janata Party leader.

The party which won just two Lok Sabha seats (Mehsana and Hanamkonda) in the 1984 Lok Sabha polls is now ruling the country with 303 seats. 12 state governments including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttarakhand have been led by a BJP Chief Minister. The party is also sharing power with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) in Maharashtra, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in Sikkim. The party is also ruling the Union Territory of Puducherry with All India NR Congress (AINRC). The BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1991 when Kalyan Singh became the CM. The party formed its first governments in Delhi in 1993 (Madan Lal Khurana), Gujarat in 1995 (Keshubhai Patel), Jharkhand (Babulal Marandi), Uttarakhand (Nityanand Swami) and Goa (Manohar Parrikar) in 2000, Chhattisgarh (Raman Singh) and Arunachal Pradesh (Gegong Apang) in 2003, Karnataka (BS Yediyurappa) in 2008, Maharashtra (Devendra Fadnavis) and Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar) in 2014, Assam (Sarbananda Sonowal) in 2016, Manipur (N Biren Singh) in 2017 and Tripura (Biplab Kumar Deb) in 2018. The party has not been successful in having its own CM in West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, Dr Pramod Sawant in Goa, Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana, Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand, N Biren Singh in Manipur, Pema Khandu in Arunachal Pradesh, Dr Manik Saha in Tripura and Bhupendrabhai Patel in Gujarat are the nine incumbent Chief Ministers of the party. Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh with over 16 years (2005 to 2018 and 2020 to till date) and Dr Raman Singh of Chhattisgarh with 15 years (2003 to 2018) are the longest-serving Chief Ministers of the BJP.

Sushma Swaraj was the first woman Chief Minister of the BJP. She was the Delhi CM for a brief period in 1998. Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan) and Uma Bharti (Madhya Pradesh) became the CMs in 2003. Anandiben Patel was the Gujarat Chief Minister from 2014 to 2016.

BJP Chief Ministers in different states till date

List of BJP Chief Ministers S. No. Chief Minister State Tenure 1. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Rajasthan March 4, 1990 to December 15, 1992

December 4, 1993 to December 1, 1998 2. Shanta Kumar Himachal Pradesh March 5, 1990 to December 15, 1992 3. Sunder Lal Patwa Madhya Pradesh March 5, 1990 to December 15, 1992 4. Kalyan Singh Uttar Pradesh June 24, 1991 to December 6, 1992 September 21, 1997 to November 12, 1999 5. Madan Lal Khurana Delhi December 2, 1993 to February 26, 1996 6. Keshubhai Patel Gujarat March 14, 1995 to October 21, 1995 March 4, 1998 to October 6, 2001 7. Suresh Mehta Gujarat October 21, 1995 to September 19, 1996 8. Sahib Singh Verma Delhi February 26, 1996 to October 12, 1998 9. Prem Kumar Dhumal Himachal Pradesh March 24, 1998 to March 5, 2003 December 30, 2007 to December 25, 2012 10. Sushma Swaraj Delhi October 12, 1998 to December 3, 1998 11. Ram Prakash Gupta Uttar Pradesh November 12, 1999 to October 28, 2000 12. Manohar Parrikar Goa October 24, 2000 to June 2, 2002 June 3, 2002 to February 2, 2005 March 9, 2012 to November 8, 2014 March 14, 2017 to March 17, 2019 13. Rajnath Singh Uttar Pradesh October 28, 2000 to March 8, 2002 14. Nityanand Swami Uttarakhand November 9, 2000 to October 29, 2001 15. Babulal Marandi Jharkhand November 15, 2000 to March 18, 2003 16. Narendra Modi Gujarat October 7, 2001 to December 21, 2002 December 22, 2002 to December 22, 2007 December 23, 2007 to December 25, 2012 December 26, 2012 to May 22, 2014 17. Bhagat Singh Koshyari Uttarakhand October 30, 2001 to March 1, 2002 18. Arjun Munda Jharkhand March 18, 2003 March 2, 2005 March 12, 2005 to September 19, 2006 September 11, 2010 to January 18, 2013 19. Gegong Apang Arunachal Pradesh August 31, 2003 to August 29, 2004 20. Dr Raman Singh Chhattisgarh December 7, 2003 to December 11, 2008 December 12, 2008 to December 11, 2013 December 12, 2013 to December 16, 2018 21. Uma Bharti Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2003 to August 22, 2004 22. Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan December 8, 2003 to December 12, 2008 December 13, 2013 to December 17, 2018 23. Babulal Gaur Madhya Pradesh August 23, 2004 to November 28, 2005 24. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh November 29, 2005 to December 11, 2008 December 12, 2008 to December 13, 2013 December 14, 2013 to December 16, 2018 March 23, 2020 to December 13, 2023 25. Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri Uttarakhand March 7, 2007 to June 26, 2009 September 11, 2011 to March 13, 2012 26. BS Yediyurappa Karnataka November 12, 2007 to November 19, 2007 May 30, 2008 to August 4, 2011 May 17, 2018 to May 23, 2018 July 26, 2019 to July 28, 2021 27. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Uttarakhand June 27, 2009 to September 10, 2011 28. DV Sadananda Gowda Karnataka August 5, 2011 to July 12, 2012 29. Jagadish Shettar Karnataka July 12, 2012 to May 13, 2013 30. Anandiben Patel Gujarat May 22, 2014 to August 6, 2016 31. Laxmikant Parsekar Goa November 8, 2014 to March 13, 2017 32. Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana October 26, 2014 to October 26, 2019 October 27, 2019 to till date 33. Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra October 31, 2014 to November 12, 2019 November 23, 2019 to November 28, 2019 34. Raghubar Das Jharkhand December 28, 2014 to December 29, 2019 35. Sarbananda Sonowal Assam May 24, 2016 to May 9, 2021 36. Vijay Rupani Gujarat August 7, 2016 to December 25, 2017 December 26, 2017 to September 13, 2021 37. Pema Khandu Arunachal Pradesh December 31, 2016 to May 28, 2019 May 29, 2019 to till date 38. Nongthombam Biren Singh Manipur March 15, 2017 to March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 to till date 39. Trivendra Singh Rawat Uttarakhand March 18, 2017 to March 10, 2021 40. Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh March 19, 2017 to March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 to till date 41. Jairam Thakur Himachal Pradesh December 27, 2017 to December 11, 2022 42. Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura March 9, 2018 to May 14, 2022 43. Dr Pramod Sawant Goa March 19, 2019 to March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 to till date 44. Tirath Singh Rawat Uttarakhand March 10, 2021 to July 4, 2021 45. Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam May 10, 2021 to till date 46. Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand July 4, 2021 to March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 to till date 47. Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka July 28, 2021 to May 17, 2023 48. Bhupendra Bhai Patel Gujarat September 13, 2021 to December 11, 2022 December 12, 2022 to till date 49. Dr Manik Saha Tripura May 15, 2022 to March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 to till date 50. Dr Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh December 13 to till date

Latest India News