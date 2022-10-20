Gaming app case: ED raids Kolkata businessman, seizes Rs 1.65 cr in cash; Bitcoin worth Rs 7.12 cr frozen

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The cash that was seized from the Kolkata businessman's office.

The Enforcement Directorate raided the office of Kolkata businessman Umesh Agarwal in Kolkata's Ultadanga and seized cash worth Rs 1.65 crore and froze 44.5 Bitcoin (equivalent Rs 7.12 cr). The commission also recovered incriminating documents under PMLA. The ED raids were in connection to the mobile gaming app "E-nuggets".

In a previous case, another Kolkata businessman was named as accused in connection to a gaming-app case involving Rs 17-crore.

In that case, The Enforcement Directorate carried out the search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on Saturday across six locations in Kolkata. The probe was in connection to an investigation relating to a fraud mobile gaming app.

The case was recorded on the basis of an FIR filed on February 15, 2021, under sections 420, 406, 409, 468, 469, 471, 34 of IPC by Park Street Police Station. The complaint was filed by Kolkata Police against the app developer Aamir Khan and a few others based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities in the court of Ld. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.

A photograph released by the federal agency showed multiple bundles of Rs 500 currency notes along with a few in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 200 and Rs 100 stacked on a bed depicting the ED abbreviation.

Official sources said the cash was recovered from a premise which has an address mentioned as 'F 7.N A Khan' and is located in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata.

Also Read: ED raid in Kolkata: Main accused in gaming app fraud case untraceable

Latest India News