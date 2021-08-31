MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande booked over Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : @SANDEEPDADARMNS Case registered against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande (Left) over Dahi Handi celebrations.

A case has been registered against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande at Dadar Police Station over the celebration of Dahi Handi.

A total of six cases have been registered so far in connection with the celebrations by people, the Mumbai Police informed.

Two MNS activists have been arrested, while a search has been launched to nab the others, an official said.

A popular event organised during Gokulashtami, “Dahi Handi” programmes draw large crowds.

MNS activists had organised a practice “Dahi Handi” near Panchashil Nagar in Worli on late on Monday night, where people had gathered, the official said.

The Mumbai police had earlier issued notices under section 149 CrPC to 38 “Dahi Handi” organisers, to prevent cognisable offences, he said.

A notice had also been served to the organiser at Worli, who violated the norm, following which action was taken, the official said.

An FIR under section 188 of IPC and relevant sections of the Mumbai Police Act have been registered in this regard, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News