Mission Gaganyaan: Crew module recovery divers for India’s space mission complete training

The first batch of Mission Gaganyaan's crew recovery team's training at the Indian Navy's Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) in Kochi, Kerala, has been completed by the first group.

Using the state-of-the-art facility, the team comprising Indian Naval Divers Marine Commandos went through the recovery training of crew modules in differing ocean conditions, according to the Ministry of Defence statement.

The two-week training capsule included instructions on how to carry out the mission, what to do in an emergency, and familiarisation with various aircraft and their rescue equipment.

The SOPs that were developed jointly by the Indian Navy and ISRO were also confirmed by the training. On the finishing up day, Dr Mohan M, Overseer of Human Space Flight Center, ISRO saw the recuperation showing and communicated with the group, adding the release.

The group that received training at WSTF will now participate in the recovery of test launches that ISRO intends to carry out in the coming months.

The recovery training is arranged in gradual stages, beginning with unmanned recovery and ending with manned recovery training in harbor and open ocean conditions.

The Indian Navy drove the recovery training in a joint effort with other government offices, added the release.

The Crew Module Recovery Model was previously officially given to the Indian Navy at its state-of-the-art Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF), which is located at INS Garuda in Kochi.

The Indian Navy will also work with ISRO to fine-tune the Standard Operating Procedures for training the Gaganyaan crew and recovery teams through trials.

