Don't interfere, develop proper understanding of facts: India to Turkey on Jammu and Kashmir

Don't interfere in our internal affairs, develop proper understanding of facts: India to Turkey on Kashmir

Reacting strongly to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir, India on Saturday asked the Turkish leadership to "not interfere" in India's internal affairs. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India's internal affairs and develop proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region."

In response to queries regarding the references to Jammu and Kashmir by the Turkish President and the Turkey-Pakistan Joint Declaration, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

In an address at Pakistan's Parliament on Friday, Erdogan compared "the struggle of Kashmiri people with that of fight by Turkish people against foreign domination during the World War I".

In September last year, President Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. Reacting to his remarks in the UN, India had said it "deeply regrets" the statement of Turkey on the Kashmir issue, and termed it an internal matter.