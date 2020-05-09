Bank accounts of Markaz chief Maulana Saad, 7 others seized by crime branch

Image Source : INDIA TV Banks accounts Markaz chief Maulana Saad and 7 others have been seized by the Delhi crime branch department.

Banks accounts of Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad and 7 others have been seized by the Delhi crime branch department as part of the ongoing investigation after Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, as per sources. In March this year, hundreds of Jamaatis attended a religious congregation in Delhi's West Nizamuddin despite guidelines in the national capital restricting gatherings in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus cases in the country exploded after many of them traveled to different parts of the country.

As per reports, the main account of Markaz which is reported to be in Bank of India branch in Old Delhi's Lal Kuan has also been sealed. The orgnaisation receives foreign funding in these accounts. Meanwhile, the crime branch has also got information of 32 other accounts related to Markaz people in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh which are also under the scanner.

Nizamuddin Markaz has been under the scanner of law enforcement agencies since March when it organised an event that was attended by people from across the globe despite guidelines by the government restricting gatherings in the national capital. The bank accounts have been seized to investigate foreign funding.

Crime Branch has questioned Maulana Saad's son and another official related to Markaz who is responsible for making travel arrangements for Jamaatis in Delhi's Zakir Nagar.

Earlier people close to Maulana Saad said that he wanted to join the police probe against him and conveyed his intentions to the agencies. Sources in the crime branch though denied knowledge of being approached by the religious leader, also rejecting the claim from his lawyer about Saad wanting to appear in court or surrender.

