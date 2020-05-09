Image Source : PTI Delhi Police gets India's first 'Thermal Corona Combat Headgear' to enhance social distancing

Delhi Police has inducted in service India's first thermal detection headgear that will enhance the social distancing while still enabling the policemen to perform their duties. Indian Robo Store group in partnership with the Delhi Police has invented this headgear that has been given the name -- Thermal Corona Combat Gear (TCCH).

The wearer of the headgear will be able to scan the elevated body temperature-EBT. It will help in thermally scanning individuals from a safe distance of 10m to 15m.

It will assist the police personal and health authorities to be on the ground and scan many people at once. It can send the live imagery to a centralized control center. It will assist in hospitals, supermarkets, and other public areas during and also post corona pandemic.

A demonstration of the device was conducted by Anil Sharma, SHO Rajouri Garden.

