PM Modi to address first Mann Ki Baat of 2024 today

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2024 today (January 28). The 109th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the PM's monthly radio programme, will be aired at 11 am today.

Earlier on December 31, the Prime Minister touched on an array of topics ranging from science, mental health, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) among others. He pointed out how innovative technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), has brought about convenience in different sectors of society. He also spoke about the Kashi-Tamil Sangmam event in Uttar Pradesh, where the indigenous AI-powered Bhashini app ensured proper translation of his words from Hindi to Tamil with ease, he said that the people who participated in the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam were elated by this experiment. The 108th edition of the monthly programme also discussed fitness goals and tips for people. Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips during the broadcast.

Mann ki Baat

Mann ki Baat has impacted all sections of society, who have been inspired to contribute towards fulfilling the great goals he has set for the nation. Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014.

The monthly programme has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

The Prime Minister found such personalities of the world through the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, who made special contributions in their field, but their contributions were not known. Today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration.

Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

