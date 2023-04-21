Mann Ki Baat: BJP plans mega events in each Assembly constituency as PM Modi's radio programme turns 100

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). BJP plans mega events in each Assembly constituency as PM Modi's radio programme turns 100

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: As the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Mann Ki Baat" will complete its 100th episode on April 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise events across the country. The BJP will organise 100 programmes in each Vidhan Sabha constituency and top party leaders including national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in various programmes on that day.

To make it special, the BJP has assigned constituencies to Union Ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. The MPs have been advised to be in their parliamentary constituencies. "The party is looking to organise 100 programmes in each Vidhan Sabha constituency- right from the mandal and booth level," a senior party office bearer told ANI.

Centre to release Rs 100 coins

On the occasion of the 100th episode of the radio programme Maan Ki Baat the government will issue a commemorative coin. The coin will have a face value of Rs 100. According to a release of the Ministry of Finance, "The coin of one hundred rupees denomination shall only be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat."

According to a notification from the Finance Ministry, the coin will be circular, with a diameter of 44 millimetres and 200 serrations. The metal composition of the 35-gram coin will be a quaternary alloy, with silver accounting for 50%, copper 40%, nickel 5%, and zinc 5%.

All India Radio unique campaign

PM Modi's radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th edition on April 30 and All India Radio launched a unique campaign on March 15 to focus on the impact of the programme on the transformation of India. The relevant sound bytes of the prime minister from each episode of 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast in all bulletins and other programmes across AIR Network, an official statement said.

The campaign commenced on-air on March 15 and would conclude on April 29, a day before the momentous 100th Episode, it said. The prestigious programme which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, has completed its 98 editions to date.

The campaign will bring out 100 identified themes highlighted by Prime Minister Modi in the 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes to date. The campaign shall be carried by various AIR stations, including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, four FM Gold channels and 159 primary channels in the country. The bytes shall be aired in all significant bulletins across all the regions, it said. Citizens can also listen to the programme on the 'News On AIR' App and YouTube channels of All India Radio.

About Mann Ki Baat

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with countrymen. The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels. Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.

The programme was started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014. Prime Minister's unique and direct communication with the citizens through Radio, Mann Ki Baat has completed 98 Episodes till now. It has been the genesis, medium and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Water conservation, Vocal for Local etc.

The programme has shown a tremendous impact on Industries like Khadi, Indian Toy Industry, Startups in Health, AYUSH, Space etc. With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the programme has carved out a niche for itself as a unique paradigm of communication, said the statement.

(With ANI inputs)

