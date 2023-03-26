Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Modi to address 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Today, March 26, 2023) will address the 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat.' This will be the third time PM Modi addressing the monthly radio programme this year. The 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be aired at 11 AM today. PM Modi's radio programmed was commenced on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014. The programmes has completed its 98th edition and will complete its 100th edition on April 30.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with countrymen. The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels. Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.

In the last programme, the PM touched upon many topics while also declaring the winners of the 'Unity Day' special three competitions. He also discussed various topics including the replacement of plastic bags and the revival of 'Tribeni Kumbho Mohotshav' at Bansberia in West Bengal.

Mann Ki Baat's 100th edition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th edition on April 30 and All India Radio launched a unique campaign on March 15 to focus on the impact of the programme on the transformation of India. The relevant sound bytes of the prime minister from each episode of 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast in all bulletins and other programmes across AIR Network, an official statement said.

The campaign commenced on-air on March 15 and would conclude on April 29, a day before the momentous 100th Episode, it said. The prestigious programme which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, has completed its 98 editions to date.

Campaign carried by various AIR stations

The campaign will bring out 100 identified themes highlighted by Prime Minister Modi in the 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes to date. The campaign shall be carried by various AIR stations, including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, four FM Gold channels and 159 primary channels in the country. The bytes shall be aired in all significant bulletins across all the regions, it said. Citizens can also listen to the programme on the 'News On AIR' App and YouTube channels of All India Radio.

(with inputs from agencies)

