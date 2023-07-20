'Action required, not words, otherwise...': Raj Thackeray to govt on Manipur horror

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Manipur woman paraded naked: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in a statement on Thursday termed the Manipur incident as barbaric and a shame on the government.

Acknowledging that the Prime Minister has condemned the incident, Raj Thackeray said that words are not enough and action is the need of the hour.

In a long note on Twitter, Raj said, "the visuals which are circulating on various social media regarding the Manipur barbaric incident are heart wrenching and a shame on the government."

"I had written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister with an appeal to interfere and find a solution on an urgent basis. Unfortunately things stand as they are and that is such a tragedy. The perpetrators of this heinous act should be hanged till death," he said.

"If the central government doesn’t take a firm stand, then I appeal to our President to interfere. The happenings in Manipur since 3 months has damaged not only the fabric of Manipur but the entire country. If after a few years, something very damaging and detrimental takes place, then the government will be responsible," the MNS chief said.

"Though the Prime Minister has condemned this incident, it’s not enough. Words are not enough! Action is the need of the day! Otherwise one cannot guarantee the Northeast to remain a part of our country," Raj Thackeray concluded.

