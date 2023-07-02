Manipur violence: Kuki groups lift two-month long blockade on NH-2 post-Amit Shah's appeal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah in Manipur

Manipur violence: The United Peoples' Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), two umbrella Kuki organisations, have withdrawn roadblocks on National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

In a joint statement, the two organisations said that the blockade on the highway has been lifted with immediate effect, following an appeal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

They said that the Home Minister had shown ‘deep concern to restore peace and harmony’ in Manipur.

However, Kuki civil society group Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), which had announced a roadblock on NH-2 two months ago, has yet not officially withdrawn the agitation.

Manipur has two national highways -- NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam).

What effected the decision?

The NH-2 has been blocked by Kuki organisations since the violence broke out in Manipur on May 3. It was temporarily opened due to Shah's visit in late May.

According to the sources, the decision to lift the blockade comes after a recent meeting of the UPF, KNO and other Kuki groups with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

"The decision was taken after wide-ranging consultations with civil society organisations, village chiefs and women leaders on several occasions," the joint statement said.

Over 100 people have so far lost their lives in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

"The Kuki Zo organisations had earlier met the home minister and appealed to him to provide security in the vulnerable villages in the bordering and foothill areas. We appreciate that central forces have been deployed in most of these areas as assured, and the process is in progress," UPF and KNO said.

Once the deployment of central forces is complete in all vulnerable areas, the Kuki groups will withdraw their ‘volunteers’ from those places to help restore peace and tranquility, the statement said.

"We also take this opportunity to appeal to all peace-loving organisations and citizens in the state of Manipur to reciprocate our gesture and take steps towards peace and communal harmony in the state," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

