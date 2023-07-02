Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: Restrictions eased in Imphal West for Sunday

As per the notification, restrictions under Segment 144 of the CrPC were relaxed in the Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday.

The limitations on the development of individuals were forced on May 3 after conflicts broke out in the state, according to the warning issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei on Saturday.

"… restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 2nd July, 2023 (Sunday) from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM for all areas of Imphal West District," it said.

The decision was taken because of extensive improvement of the rule of law situation in the district, it said, adding that there is likewise a need to loosen up the limitation to permit individuals to buy fundamental things, including medicines and food.

Assam CM Sarma assures of 'peace'

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Saturday that the state and central governments are working "silently" to restore peace and that the situation in neighboring Manipur will improve within seven to ten days.

He lashed out at Congress and claimed that "relative peace has come in the northeastern state," which indicates that the opposition party is concerned.

Conversing with reporters in Dibrugarh, the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said, "The situation in Manipur is improving day by day. I am of the view that in the next one week to 10 days, there will be more improvement."

Sarma guaranteed that there had been a great deal of progress in the adjoining state somewhat recently.

In excess of 100 individuals have lost their lives in the ethnic viciousness among the Meitei and Kuki people groups in the northeastern state up until this point.

Meiteis represent around 53% of Manipur's populace and live generally in the Imphal Valley. Tribals—Nagas and Kukis—comprise another 40% of the populace and live in the hill regions.

Also Read | Manipur: Schools to remain closed till July 8 | DETAILS

Also Read | Manipur violence: Assam CM Sarma assures of 'peace', says 'situation will improve in 7-10 days'

Latest India News